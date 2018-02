A Woman’s Journey is an annual 3-day event that provides new and compelling information about important issues affecting women’s health. The speakers are Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and topics include:

•Opioid Epidemic

•What Our Genes Reveal

•Microbiome and Probiotics

Dates:

Feb. 28 - Tampa

Mar. 1 - St. Pete

Mar. 2 - Sarasota

Tickets: $50 (will update on what locations still

have tickets available - they're selling fast)

hopkinsallchildrens.org/awomansjourney2018