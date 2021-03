"A Week Away" premiering this week on Netflix is an uplifting musical, where a troubled teen takes a leap of faith by attending summer camp — and unexpectedly finds love, friends and a place to belong.

Premiering this Friday, March 26th on Netflix, it stars Kevin Quinn and Bailee Madison and features songs written by Amy Grant, for KING & COUNTRY and more

We sit down with Bailee Madison to learn more about what we can expect in this new show.

Learn more about "A Week Away" on their website.