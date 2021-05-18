Watch
“A Voice That Carries" Premieres at Tampa Theatre

"A Voice that Carries" premieres at Tampa Theatre June 3
Posted at 8:45 AM, May 18, 2021
Tampa-based documentarian Brett Culp returns to Tampa Theatre on June 3rd for the premiere of his new film, "A Voice That Carries." The film explores the power of the father/daughter relationship and the essential role all of us play in supporting young women. Through heartwarming stories and insights from experts, it empowers fathers to be a positive influence and shares inspiring ideas about building relationships, body image, and emotional presence.

“A Voice That Carries" Premiere and Filmmaker Q&A 7:30pm Thursday, June 3.
Tickets are $13.50, available at the Tampa Theatre Box Office and online at TampaTheatre.org

