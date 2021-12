“A Very Boy Band Holiday” brings together an all-star cast featuring members from your favorite boy bands to sing their holiday hits and celebrate the season. It’s a festive night to reminisce, harmonize and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year together. We talk with Erik Michael-Estrada from O-Town about the exciting television event!

“A Very Boy Band Holiday” on ABC will air this Monday, December 6th at 8 p.m. EST.