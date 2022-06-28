Watch Now
A Toast to the 4th!

We make some delicious drinks for the 4th.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 14:13:07-04

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares some great ideas for refreshing drinks that are perfect for your holiday party!

1) Pre-bottled cocktail - Barrelsmith Cocktails - Manhattan

- Just pour over ice and add real maraschino cherry garnish

2) Spiked Hibiscus Lemonade

(makes a batch of 10 or so servings)

2 cups rum

1 cup lemon juice

1 cup simple syrup

1 cup water

1 cup hibiscus syrup

METHOD: Add ingredients to large pitcher and stir well.

TO SERVE: pour over ice and garnish with edible flower or fresh herb

For more great drink ideas visit thecocktailguru.com

