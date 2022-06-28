A Toast to the 4th!

The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares some great ideas for refreshing drinks that are perfect for your holiday party!
1) Pre-bottled cocktail - Barrelsmith Cocktails - Manhattan
- Just pour over ice and add real maraschino cherry garnish
2) Spiked Hibiscus Lemonade
(makes a batch of 10 or so servings)
2 cups rum
1 cup lemon juice
1 cup simple syrup
1 cup water
1 cup hibiscus syrup
METHOD: Add ingredients to large pitcher and stir well.
TO SERVE: pour over ice and garnish with edible flower or fresh herb
