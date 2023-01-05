A Smart Home Must-Have from the Consumer Electronics Show

Kathyn Emery, broadcast LIVE from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at the Geneverse [geneverse.com] booth. Geneverse makes high-powered, efficient battery backup solutions for every home. Great for up to 7 days of emergency backup power on a single charge, and with the option to recharge through solar panels for more energy independence. For more information visit www.geneverse.com [geneverse.com]
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 15:57:03-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com