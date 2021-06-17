Watch
A Revolutionary Approach to Dementia and ElderCare

Creative Care Imagination Kits
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 09:05:45-04

June is Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

Anne Basting, a MacArthur Genius Grant recipient and the author of "Creative Care," pioneered a radical change in how we interact with older loved ones, especially those experiencing dementia., She introduced a proven method that uses the creative arts to bring light and joy to the lives of elders

Now she has developed "Creative Care Imagination Kits" based on her twenty-five years of research. The Imagination Kits make it easy for families, friends and caregivers to make meaningful connections with elders and others dealing with physical, cognitive, or emotional challenges including memory loss.

Find more about the product here.

