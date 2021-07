Daniel Silva, the award-winning, #1 New York Times bestselling author, is back with his new book, The Cellist.

The Cellist is extremely current and topical- after the insurrection of January 6th Daniel Silva tore up the ending of the book and rewrote it to include it with the plot.

The Cellist explores one of the preeminent threats facing the West today—the corrupting influence of dirty money wielded by a vengeful and reckless Russia.