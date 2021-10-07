A Nightmare on Franklin Street series at Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre is as excited as Norman Bates at check-in time to announce the (in-person) return of their petrifying popular A Nightmare on Franklin Street series for 16 shocking nights, Oct. 16-31. Now in its ninth year, the series will fill Tampa’s most historic – and most haunted – movie palace with Nightmare favorites like classic horror films and creepy cult favorites; live stage shows and storytelling, special guest stars, and more ghost tours than ever before!

Attention Hillsborough County parents: Not sure what to do with the kids after school on those early-release Mondays? How about special “Mummy & Me” screenings of family favorites like Hocus Pocus (Oct. 18) and The Nightmare Before Christmas (Oct. 25)? Presented by After Hours Pediatrics, these special shows are at 3:00 pm, and tickets are FREE for kids 12 and younger! (Everybody else is $10, or $7 for Tampa Theatre Members).

And the Nightmare series is out for blood on Halloween, with a special matinee screening of the 1922 silent horror classic Nosteratu. Artist-in-residence Steven Ball will provide LIVE musical accompaniment on Tampa Theatre’s original Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, and OneBlood will be there with the Big Red Bus starting at 1:00 pm taking donations (we were serious about the blood)

NEW THIS YEAR: On Saturday, Oct. 30, Tampa Theatre and Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey proudly present a terrifying evening of tasting and tales, SpiritsFest: “Backstage.” Based on last fall’s successful virtual SpiritsFest, and steeped in the same tradition as Tampa Theatre’s popular BeerFest and WineFest events, SpiritsFest: “Backstage” invites patrons to prowl never-before-seen corners of the majestic movie palace, regaled with tales of Tampa’s dead by Phantasmagoria’s skillful storytellers, each episode expertly paired with a creepy craft cocktail. Because remember: The more spirits you drink, the more spirits you see! Tickets are $100 ($90 for Tampa Theatre Members), and timed entry reservations will be available between 5:00-8:00 pm. Attendance is extremely limited.

Tampa Theatre www.TampaTheatre.org/Nightmare

Folow @tampatheatre on FB, Twitter, Instagram

711 N. Franklin Street, Downtown Tampa