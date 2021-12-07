A New Lease on Christmas on the ION Network

Watch
Posted at 11:50 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 11:50:06-05

We talk with Paul Wilson, a Producer, and Actor starring in "A New Lease on Christmas" debuting next weekend on the ION Network. Paul tells us about the movie plus some exciting career highlights he has had throughout his life. "A New Lease on Christmas" will air nationwide on ION Network, Sunday 12/12, at 8 p.m.

