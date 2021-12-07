A New Lease on Christmas on the ION Network

We talk with Paul Wilson, a Producer, and Actor starring in "A New Lease on Christmas" debuting next weekend on the ION Network. Paul tells us about the movie plus some exciting career highlights he has had throughout his life. "A New Lease on Christmas" will air nationwide on ION Network, Sunday 12/12, at 8 p.m.
