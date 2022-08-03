Watch Now
A Look Inside Amazon Prime's Upcoming Dating Show 'Cosmic Love'

A new dating show is coming to Amazon Prime called "Cosmic Love." In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 03, 2022
In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives: if they will marry their match based solely on their astrological compatibility.

The astrologers featured on the show are identital twins Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins. They sat down with Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to talk about what you can expect.

"Cosmic Love" debuts on Amazon Prime on August 12.

