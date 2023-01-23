A Kid’s Place Provides a Home for Children Removed From Their Homes

We're shining a spotlight on the nonprofit organization A Kid's Place. It provides a home for children from birth to age 18 who were removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment.

One Tampa Bay Buccaneer is reminding these kids that people care. Thanks to a donation from United Healthcare, soon the children at a Kid's Place will be receiving new athletic shows from outside linebacker Shaq Barrett. He'll also be joining them for fun activities to help them start the new year off active and on the right foot.

For more information about A Kid's Place or to learn about volunteer opportunities, visit AKidsPlaceTB.org.