A Haunted night inside Ybor's The Cuban Club

Tampa Bay Times reporter Paul Guzzo and filmmaker/actor Joe Davison tried to spend the night in the Iconic Haunted Cuban Club to investigate whether it was really the most haunted building in Tampa Bay. The duo arrived at around 10 p.m. but were scared away at around 2 a.m. They recap their experience with us.

The Cuban Club was founded as a social and social services organization for Cuban immigrants. Today, the club’s primary focus is to share Ybor City’s Cuban history. It’s also working to restore the building, which serves as an events venue.

