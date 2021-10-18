Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

A Haunted night inside Ybor's The Cuban Club

items.[0].videoTitle
A Night Inside The Cuban Club
Posted at 9:42 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 09:42:44-04

Tampa Bay Times reporter Paul Guzzo and filmmaker/actor Joe Davison tried to spend the night in the Iconic Haunted Cuban Club to investigate whether it was really the most haunted building in Tampa Bay. The duo arrived at around 10 p.m. but were scared away at around 2 a.m. They recap their experience with us.

The Cuban Club was founded as a social and social services organization for Cuban immigrants. Today, the club’s primary focus is to share Ybor City’s Cuban history. It’s also working to restore the building, which serves as an events venue.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com