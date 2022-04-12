In 2018, Michelle Figueroa – a journalist, filmmaker and CNN contributor – launched The Good News Movement, the only large-scale, journalist-run, politics-free social media platform for only good news. The Good News Movement quickly amassed a huge loyal following and now has several million followers with celebrities such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kristen Bell, Ricky Martin and Jamie Lee Curtis as fans.

Now, Michelle introduces the new children’s book, A Good Thing Happened Today, a rhythmic collection of happiness and hope inspired by real-life good news. With beautiful illustrations by #1 New York Times bestselling illustrator Ramona Kaulitzki, the book highlights good moments—from small to big—and encourages kids to practice the important skill of positive thinking. Inspired by true news stories from around the world, A Good Thing Happened Today reminds us that there are positive things happening every day and we can all be a part of it.

In addition to founding The Good News Movement, Michelle Figueroa has 15+ years of experience as a bilingual journalist, producer and filmmaker, and has contributed to CNN en Espanol, CNN.com, PBS/World Channel, NPR, Al Jazeera, Discovery, Univision, Hearst and many more.

