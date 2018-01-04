A delicious red snapper recipe from Sea Salt

St. Petersburg Deputy Mayor Kanika Tomlinson continues her Healthy St. Pete initiative by partnering with Sea Salt for a fresh and healthy seafood recipe!

FEATURED RECIPE:

Red Snapper with Tuscan Kale, Artichokes, Grapes & Truffle Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1 lb kale (rough chopped)

20 red grapes (cut in half)

16 pieces quartered artichoke hearts

½ oz. truffle oil

½ oz of balsamic reduction

juice of 1 lemon

4 sprigs of thyme

1 oz. of canola oil

4 …5 oz filets of red snapper

1 Tablespoon of butter

¼ cup of chopped chives

S&P to taste

Method:

1. In a bowl mix the balsamic redux with the truffle oil and chives. Reserve.

2. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat.

3. Add canola oil, kale, grapes, artichokes. Cook all together for 5min until the kale has wilted then season with some salt and pepper and reserve.

4. Pre heat an oven to 400 degrees. Heat a large sauté pan over high heat.

5. Add canola oil to the pan then season the fish filets on the skin side with S & P

6. Gently lay the filets in the hot sauté pan skin side down.

7. Transfer the pan with the filets to the oven for 4 minutes.

8. Season the red snapper filets on the skin side and sear the snapper filets skin side down

9. Place into a 450 degree oven then remove fish after five minutes flip and allow to rest.

10. To plate: spoon a portion of the kale mixture on each plate, place the fish on top then spoon some of the vinaigrette over the fish and around the plate