A Day of Service- Teen Takeover Edition

On January 13th, HOPEFUL Inc. will kick off our MLK Day of Service- Teen Takeover, an annual day of service where local teenagers and volunteers come together to serve and draw attention to the homelessness that exists in Hillsborough County. The teenagers will spend the day packing survival kits, snack bags, handing out clothes/shoes, assisting with haircuts, serving the homeless a hot meal, and advocating to address these critical issues that are hindering the homeless from securing selfsufficiency.

The MLK Day of Service Grant from HCC is an excellent vessel that provides grants to those in the community that want to serve. In addition, we have several sponsors that have helped to make this possible. They are: Sonny’s BBQ, La Union Marti Maceo, The

Running Center, McDonald's, Staywell-Florida, Krispy Kreme, Ronnie’s Wraps, Jimmy Johns, Holy Hog, PDQ, Mike’s Pies, Target, Chick-Fil-A, Tampa Bay Lightning, OrthoLinks-Orthopedic Surgery, and the Salvation Army.

We are always in need of hygiene items, non perishable food items, and food for the

monthly feeding because it takes a lot to be able to provide these things on a monthly

basis. If people are interested in volunteering or donating they can do so by contacting me at via phone (813) 793-1311, email khickmon@GiveHopeToAll.org, or snail mail

P.O.Box 1397 Riverview, FL 33568