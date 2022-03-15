Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

A Clockwork Orange at Jobsite Theatre

A Clockwork Orange
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 09:33:33-04

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged underworld of a dystopian future. In 1962, the explosive tale of little Alex and his band of Droogs was a ground-breaking instaclassic teeming with sexuality and “a bit of the old ultra-violence.” The story feels as haunting today as when the book was published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick’s film caused a stir in 1971. Not to be confused with that translation, this adaptation for the stage was done by Anthony Burgess himself in 1987.

The show is on stage Through March 27 Thu - Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm.
Website: jobsitetheater.org/clockwork-orange
Call 813.229.7827

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com