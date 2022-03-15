A Clockwork Orange at Jobsite Theatre

A Clockwork Orange lures audiences into a glass-edged underworld of a dystopian future. In 1962, the explosive tale of little Alex and his band of Droogs was a ground-breaking instaclassic teeming with sexuality and “a bit of the old ultra-violence.” The story feels as haunting today as when the book was published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick’s film caused a stir in 1971. Not to be confused with that translation, this adaptation for the stage was done by Anthony Burgess himself in 1987.

The show is on stage Through March 27 Thu - Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm.

Website: jobsitetheater.org/clockwork-orange

Call 813.229.7827