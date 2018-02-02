A Chat with Deborah Norville

Swimming – Sexual Misconduct

Airdate – Friday, February 2nd

In the wake of the sexual abuse scandal that has rocked USA Gymnastics, Inside Edition investigates another elite sport, swimming, and found there have been more than 100 coaches and members banned from the sport for inappropriate behavior or sexual misconduct. The report will feature accounts from women who claim their coaches sexually abused them as teen swimmers. This timely report comes as the House Energy and Commerce Committee announce they have launched an investigation into sexual abuse within USA Swimming.

Nancy Kerrigan - Special Super Bowl Correspondent

All Week (Jan 29th – Feb 2nd)

Two-time Olympic medalist Nancy Kerrigan joins Inside Edition as a Special Correspondent for Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots. Nancy Kerrigan will be reporting alongside Inside Edition Correspondent Megan Alexander to cover all Super Bowl happenings throughout Super Bowl week, including exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes reports.