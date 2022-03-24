Watch
98 Degrees Superstar Jeff Timmons releases new single

Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 09:27:45-04

98 Degrees founding member Superstar Jeff Timmons announces the release of his HIT new dance single “LIT” featuring Rapper/Producer Pompey of Pompey Productions.
 

The release is in partnership with internationally renowned 418 Music and Timmons’ new music venture Aria Music and is officially out on  March 18, 2022, on all digital platforms. 

The song "LIT”, originally produced and written by Pompey and Timmons,  also features remixes by DJ Lux, Knappy, BG Natty, and StoneBridge.

Timmons stated, " I wanted to take a brand new direction from the successful 98 Degrees sound to a song that will IGNITE the airwaves and LIGHT up the dance scene.” 

LIT is available today worldwide 🌍 visit:

http://smarturl.it/AriaMusicLit 

