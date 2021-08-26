Watch
9/11: One Day in America

9/11: One Day in America on National Geographic
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 09:31:10-04

In remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11 in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania 20 years ago this year, National Geographic will premiere 9/11: ONE DAY IN AMERICA, a four night limited documentary series that chronicles the events of that day – at times minute by minute – through gripping first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there.

We speak to Academy Award and Emmy Award-Winning Executive Producer TJ Martin and Executive Producer Caroline Marsden About the Series.

For more info, visit: https://www.natgeotvpressroom.com/

