'80 For Brady' Now in Theaters, Plus Some Amazing Charcuterie Boards For the Big Game

80 FOR BRADY is in theaters starting today! It's inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

Whether you're making your way to the big game like the ladies in the movie or you're watching it at home, you're going to need some grub. Adored Boards joins us to show the amazing charcuterie boards she offers!

Owner Mariah DeRolf brought Adored Boards' bestselling medium-sized grazing board as well as a game-day appetizer board and game-day dessert board. She also shares some tips on how to make these fun and festive boards yourself for the big game!

For more information about Adored Boards, head to AdoredBoards.com. Or to find a showtime near you for 80 FOR BRADY, check out 80ForBrady.com.