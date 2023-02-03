Watch Now
'80 For Brady' Now in Theaters, Plus Some Amazing Charcuterie Boards For the Big Game

"80 for Brady" is in theaters starting today! Whether you're making your way to the big game like the ladies in the movie or you're watching it at home, you're going to need some grub. Adored Boards joins us to show the amazing charcuterie boards she offers!
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 10:06:38-05

Owner Mariah DeRolf brought Adored Boards' bestselling medium-sized grazing board as well as a game-day appetizer board and game-day dessert board. She also shares some tips on how to make these fun and festive boards yourself for the big game!

For more information about Adored Boards, head to AdoredBoards.com. Or to find a showtime near you for 80 FOR BRADY, check out 80ForBrady.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area.

