"80 for Brady" is inspired by the true story of four best friends living to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play.

It stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and of course, Tom Brady. It also stars Harry Hamlin, who joins us to talk about the film and what you can expect!

"80 for Brady" is in theaters on February 3. For more information or to find upcoming showtimes near you, visit 80ForBrady.com.