7venth Sun Brewery Raising Awareness About the Pink Tax With New Seltzers

7venth Sun Brewing is raising awareness about the Pink Tax with two brand-new seltzers.

The Pink Tax refers to the practice of charging higher prices for goods and services marketed to women. Razors, for example, can be up to 66% more expensive for women than for men, despite being the same product.

So, 7venth Sun Brewing created the Pink Tax and Blue Tax seltzers. They're identical in flavor but differ only in color. 100% of the additional cost for the Blue Tax, as well as proceeds from both seltzers, will be donated to the Pink Boots Society.

The seltzers are available starting February 10 at both of 7venth Sun Brewing taproom locations in Tampa and Dunedin.

For more information, visit 7venthSun.com.