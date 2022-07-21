7th Annual Epic Chef Challenge

The 7th Annual Epic Chef at the Epicurean benefits Feeding Tampa Bay Mondays in July and August! Nothing brings us together more than enjoying a meal around the table. It’s where communities come together, important conversations happen, laughter ensues and where lasting memories are made. Each year, we take a moment to celebrate local chefs who tirelessly give their time and effort to provide these moments for us.

For more information visit - feedingtampabay.org/epicchef To watch LIVE on YouTube - youtube.com/ FeedingTampaBay

