7th Annual Epic Chef Challenge

We talk about a great event helping Feeding Tampa Bay.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jul 21, 2022
The 7th Annual Epic Chef at the Epicurean benefits Feeding Tampa Bay Mondays in July and August! Nothing brings us together more than enjoying a meal around the table. It’s where communities come together, important conversations happen, laughter ensues and where lasting memories are made. Each year, we take a moment to celebrate local chefs who tirelessly give their time and effort to provide these moments for us.

For more information visit - feedingtampabay.org/epicchef To watch LIVE on YouTube - youtube.com/ FeedingTampaBay

