Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

54 Realty gives tips for potential home buyers and sellers

items.[0].videoTitle
54 Realty
Posted at 9:17 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 09:17:20-04

54 Realty is a team of professionals committed to providing world-class service and advice to assist in making optimal real estate decisions. We specialize in Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, Hernando, Polk, Citrus, Sarasota & Manatee counties. We can help both buyers and sellers navigate this challenging market with our combined years of experience, all-star team, and cutting-edge tools and technologies.

54 Realty
20735 Sterlington Dr. Suite 102 Land O' Lakes FL 34638
Website: www.54realty.com
Phone Number: 813-435-5411
Facebook Link: facebook.com/54realty

Sponsored by: 54 Realty

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com