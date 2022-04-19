5 Ways to Survive an Unexpected Trip to the ER

Known affectionately as America’s favorite nurse, “Nurse Alice” Benjamin is a television contributor, nurse practitioner, American Heart Association ambassador, and health advisor for AARP. National Minority Health Month (April) is an important reminder of the systemic racism and broken processes that people of color face in our current health system and that action is needed through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:49:41-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com