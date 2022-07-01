Watch Now
4th of July Fireworks Safety Tips

We discuss safety tip for this 4th of July.
Tampa Fire Investigator Michael Zurla explains why it's best to leave it to the pros and watch public fireworks displays... he also shares important safety tips if you do decide to use fireworks at home.

For more information visit:
https://www.nfpa.org/ Search: Fireworks safety

