Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park

items.[0].videoTitle
Avalon Park Wesley Chapel 4th of July Celebration
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 09:21:46-04

Whether you are enjoying one of the large quarterly festivals or relaxing in the park at one of the monthly movies, the community is full of life and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Join us at the July 4th Celebration! Bounce houses, Bike Parade, Bake Off, Community Performances, Food Trucks and Local Vendors!

FIREWORKS AT 9PM!
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
Address: Avalon Park Amenity Center 5060 River Glen Blvd.

To learn more about Avalon park visit their website: https://www.avalonparkwesleychapel.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com