4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park

Whether you are enjoying one of the large quarterly festivals or relaxing in the park at one of the monthly movies, the community is full of life and a variety of family-friendly activities.
Join us at the July 4th Celebration! Bounce houses, Bike Parade, Bake Off, Community Performances, Food Trucks and Local Vendors!
FIREWORKS AT 9PM!
Date: July 4, 2021
Time: 5:00pm - 9:00pm
Address: Avalon Park Amenity Center 5060 River Glen Blvd.
To learn more about Avalon park visit their website: https://www.avalonparkwesleychapel.com/