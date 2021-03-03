30th Annual SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Walk

This year the SPCA Tampa Bay will be hosting a 2021 Hybrid Pet Walk! Join the SPCA Tampa Bay Saturday, April 17, for a fun walk along the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg. Attend as a physical walker or walk virtually from the comfort of your home. This year's walk is FREE to register but fundraising is always encouraged and you'll need to raise at least $25 to get an OFFICIAL Pet Walk T-shirt! Also, for every $50 raised you will be entered into a drawing for this Venus 11 Ocean Kayak donated by Canoe Country Outfitters!!! Martha Boden, CEO, sits down with us to tell us more about this fun event!

Learn more by heading to petwalk.org and spcatampabay.org.