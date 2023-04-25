2023 Sunscreen Film Festival

The 18th Sunscreen Film Festival will kick off on April 27th. It is the longest running and largest mainstream film festival in the Tampa Bay area. It is a globally recognized event that hosts filmmakers from across the world and the U.S. Forty feature films and 150 short films will screen within various categories including; action, horror, foreign, documentary, thriller, drama, romance and comedy. Thirteen workshops are scheduled with top industry guests including the VP of Marvel Studios.

For more information, tickets, and a complete list of films, visit sunscreenfilmfestival.com