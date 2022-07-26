Watch Now
2022 Junior League Care Fair

We talk about a great event put on by the Junior League.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 13:13:08-04

Join us at the 2022 Back to School Care Fair brought to you by the Junior League of St. Petersburg. Get prepared for the school year and enjoy a fun filled morning. All families are invited and there are no requirements to attend. Free backpacks, school supplies, medical exams, dental exams and more! July 30, 2021 | 8 AM to 12 PM Location: Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center 1344 22nd St. S St. Petersburg, FL 33712 *This event will be required to follow any updated COVID-19 CDC guidelines.

Visit www.jlstpete.org for more information

