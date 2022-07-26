2022 Junior League Care Fair

Join us at the 2022 Back to School Care Fair brought to you by the Junior League of St. Petersburg. Get prepared for the school year and enjoy a fun filled morning. All families are invited and there are no requirements to attend. Free backpacks, school supplies, medical exams, dental exams and more! July 30, 2021 | 8 AM to 12 PM Location: Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center 1344 22nd St. S St. Petersburg, FL 33712 *This event will be required to follow any updated COVID-19 CDC guidelines.
Visit www.jlstpete.org for more information