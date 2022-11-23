2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Picking the Perfect Gift for Tech Lovers

If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. According to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans – about 191 million people – plan to give someone a tech present this year.

Finding the right tech gift – and staying within your budget – can be challenging. But this year, we have you covered. Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey joined us to help!

Fore more information, visit @TechLifeSteph on Instagram and Twitter.