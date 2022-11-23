Watch Now
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Picking the Perfect Gift for Tech Lovers

Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey shares tech gift and budgeting ideas for the holiday season.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:44:42-05

If it seems like just about everyone is shopping for gadgets this holiday season, it’s because we are. According to the Consumer Technology Association, more than 60% of Americans – about 191 million people – plan to give someone a tech present this year.  

Finding the right tech gift – and staying within your budget – can be challenging. But this year, we have you covered. Tech and lifestyle expert Stephanie Humphrey joined us to help!

Fore more information, visit @TechLifeSteph on Instagram and Twitter.

