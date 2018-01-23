2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest/2018 Community Hero

EventFest, Inc., Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa are proud to announce the 2018 Community Hero for the 2018 Gasparilla Pirate Fest. The Community Hero is an individual residing within Tampa Bay who offers their courage, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of others. This year, America’s first female four-star U.S. Army general, Ann Dunwoody has been selected. Seminole Hard Rock Tampa is title sponsor of Gasparilla Pirate Fest, scheduled for January 27. Click here for more information.