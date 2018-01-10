2018 CES ‘Tech for a Better World' Award

1:00 PM, Jan 10, 2018

We discuss how AFLAC is helping fight Pediatric Cancer.

Aflac, the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the United States, unveiled a “smart” robotic companion for children who have cancers, called My Special Aflac Duck. The company unveiled the new high-tech invention at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The social robot has already been recognized as the winner of the prestigious Tech for a Better World Innovation Award at CES 2018. This caring companion reflects Aflac’s history as a pioneer in cancer insurance and the company’s belief that children need more than medicine to help cope with the disease.

