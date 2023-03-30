Watch Now
2-Minute Miracle Gel Helping Rejuvenate the Look of Your Skin

2-Minute Miracle Gel is an exfoliator that visibly removes dull, surface dead skin and transforms the look and feel of skin without any grains, acids, or abrasives!
Are you wanting to look and feel more confident in your skin? Imagine seeing radiant glowing skin, plump, hydrated, smaller-looking pores, and silky-smooth skin each morning in just two minutes!

The 2-Minute Miracle Gel by Ice Elements cleanses, exfoliates, brightens, plumps, pore minimizes, and primes your skin with just one step, which will show immediate results after just one use for all skin types and complexions. With a tri-moisture cryo complex, you can go from dry and dull skin to smooth and bright, hydrated skin.

Shelly Maguire, Skin Care Developer, joined us to talk about her great products.

Right now, Ice Elements is offering free shipping on all orders plus 15% OFF. Visit 2mmg.com and use code TV15 pr call 1-800-301-3590 to get yours today!

