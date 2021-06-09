It’s a Buzzworthy 17th Season of ABC’s Hit Series…The Bachelorette. You fell in love with Katie Thurston on The Bachelor, now see who will dazzle her and win her heart.

Twenty-nine charming men and one mystery box hope to get lucky in love with Katie Thurston on the fiery 17th season of “The Bachelorette.” After a whirlwind first evening that includes emotional moments and valuable time with mentors Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, 23 lucky bachelors remain to toast the new Bachelorette and join her on the romantic journey of a lifetime!

