Drivers, start your engines!! The 17th Annual Firestone Grand Prix is back. This year there will be six different racing series on track, including 11 total races which also features the return of the Stadium Super Trucks!

Visit gpstpete.com for tickets. Advanced ticket sales only due to COVID-19 protocols. 3-Day and Single-Day are on sale.

The live national broadcast of the race will air on NBC on Sun., April 25 starting with coverage at 12 noon EDT. Coverage ends at 3 p.m. EDT of 100-lap race.

COVID-19 event protocols can be found on the website at gpstpete.com/covid19 (facial coverings required, temperature checks at the gates, distancing required on-site and in the grandstands between groups, etc.)