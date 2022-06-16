Creative Loafing’s annual Food Issue hits stands on June 16th, and to celebrate, we're hosting our 16th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week from June 16th through 26th. For a limited time, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on Garrison Brothers whiskey, Prescription Vineyards wine, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and more!

To take advantage of Restaurant Week, all you have to do is ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year, a portion of proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

Plus, join us to kick off the most delicious week of the year at Friday-Eve Live on Thursday, June 16th!

For more information, go to https://tampabayrestaurantweek.com/