Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

16th Annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week

We make a delicious entree in the kitchen.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:22:42-04

Creative Loafing’s annual Food Issue hits stands on June 16th, and to celebrate, we're hosting our 16th annual Tampa Bay Restaurant Week from June 16th through 26th. For a limited time, participating Tampa Bay area restaurants are offering multiple-course prix fixe menus and exclusive pricing on Garrison Brothers whiskey, Prescription Vineyards wine, Tito's Handmade Vodka, and more!

To take advantage of Restaurant Week, all you have to do is ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

This year, a portion of proceeds benefits Feeding Tampa Bay.

Plus, join us to kick off the most delicious week of the year at Friday-Eve Live on Thursday, June 16th!

For more information, go to https://tampabayrestaurantweek.com/

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com