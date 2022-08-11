Watch Now
100+ Comedians Performing at Countdown Improv Festival This Week

The Countdown Improv Festival is back in Ybor City for its sixth year!
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 11, 2022
It kicks off today, August 11, and runs through Saturday at the HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building.

The festival features 125 improv comedians from all over the world, all with one goal in mind: to make you laugh like you've never laughed before.

Unlike standup comedy, where comics perform pre-written routines, in an improv show everything you see on stage is made up on the spot by the quick-witted performers.

The festival also is hosting a variety of improv workshops that are open to the public.

Tickets are available online at CountdownImprovFestival.com.

