"An American Pop LIfe" at the The James Museum

11:26 AM, Nov 14, 2018

The newest exhibit at The James Museum

The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art brings pop art vibes to its galleries with their newest exhibition James Michaels: An American Pop Life. This second special exhibition features Pop Expressionist and Painterly Realism paintings from Michaels, a Tampa Bay artist. Inspired by popular culture, childhood memories and life experiences, Michaels’ colorful canvases are visually bold and boldly personal.

James Michaels: An American Pop Life
November 17th 2018 - March 3 2019
Entry is free with admission

