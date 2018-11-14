"An American Pop LIfe" at the The James Museum

The James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art brings pop art vibes to its galleries with their newest exhibition James Michaels: An American Pop Life. This second special exhibition features Pop Expressionist and Painterly Realism paintings from Michaels, a Tampa Bay artist. Inspired by popular culture, childhood memories and life experiences, Michaels’ colorful canvases are visually bold and boldly personal.

James Michaels: An American Pop Life

November 17th 2018 - March 3 2019

Entry is free with admission