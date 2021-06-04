Fisher-Price recalling 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after confirmed infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are recalling the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

Officials report four infant deaths in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother.

The infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs. These incidents occurred between April 2019 and February 2020.

The fatalities were a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado. There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

“These types of incidents are heart-breaking,” said Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Loving parents put their babies in these products never expecting a tragedy. Inclined products, such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for infant sleep, due to the risk of suffocation.”

This recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers.

This recall also involves the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only. The products have two use modes: A powered glider seat and an infant rocker. The model number is located on the underside of the base.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.