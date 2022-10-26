Watch Now
Clorox recalls cleaning products that may contain bacteria

Posted at 7:35 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 07:35:04-04

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — If you're thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems.

The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners.

The recall doesn't include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product that is registered as a disinfectant.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled cleaners may contain bacteria found widely in soil and water.

Testing identified bacteria in the recalled products produced between January 2021 and September 2022, the commission said. It said consumers should take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code, throw the product in its container in the trash, and contact the company for a refund.

The commission says people with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

