How to find the best credit card deals of 2018

This one offers a flat 1.5% cash back rate for anybody still building credit. And there is no limit. Also, Capital One, may even increase your credit limit if you make your first five monthly payments on time.
With the "Upromise World Mastercard", you'll get a $50 sign-up bonus and 1% cash back on all your purchases which you can redeem to pay off your student loans or deposit into a 529 college savings plan. And there's no annual fee.
This one is expensive up front but if you've got a major purchase to make, for example a new air conditioner or roof repair, you can spin that into a positive. Before you spend those big bucks, sign up for this card to get up to $500 in cash back.... or up to $625 for travel.
Keep in mind, this one has an annual fee of $95 after the first year.