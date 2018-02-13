How to find the best credit card deals of 2018

There are all kinds of credit cards promising to maximize reward points on travel, gas and groceries. You name it. It can get confusing!

So we're taking action to help you find the best ones for your situation.

First up: The best cash rewards credit card for families.

According to Nerdwallet.com, it is the Blue Cash Preferred card from American Express.

You get 6% cash back at grocery stores, gas stations and select department stores.

Here is a trick, you can extend the 6% cash back beyond groceries when you buy gift cards at the grocery store for restaurants and retailers.

There is an annual fee of $95.

So what do you do if you don't have good credit?

Nerdwallet.com reports the Capital One, Quick Silver One card is for you.

This one offers a flat 1.5% cash back rate for anybody still building credit. And there is no limit. Also, Capital One, may even increase your credit limit if you make your first five monthly payments on time.

There is a $39 annual fee.

Here is a good one for college students, according to Moneycrashers.com.

With the "Upromise World Mastercard", you'll get a $50 sign-up bonus and 1% cash back on all your purchases which you can redeem to pay off your student loans or deposit into a 529 college savings plan. And there's no annual fee.

And finally, the best rated overall travel card, according to Forbes.com, is the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.

This one is expensive up front but if you've got a major purchase to make, for example a new air conditioner or roof repair, you can spin that into a positive. Before you spend those big bucks, sign up for this card to get up to $500 in cash back.... or up to $625 for travel.

Keep in mind, this one has an annual fee of $95 after the first year.