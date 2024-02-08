Mojo Nixon, 'Elvis Is Everywhere' singer, dies on country music cruise

Mojo Nixon, the unapologetic musician and radio host who gained cult status for rabble-rousing, died while on a country music cruise he was hosting and performing on. He was 66.

Nixon suffered a cardiac event after his performance on the Outlaw Country Cruise Wednesday.

News of his passing was shared in a statement posted to the official Facebook page for a 2020 documentary film about the artist, "The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon."

"Mojo Nixon was full-tilt, wide-open rock hard, root hog, corner on two wheels + on fire," said the film's Facebook page. "Passing after a blazing show, a raging night, closing the bar, taking no prisoners and a good breakfast with bandmates and friends. A cardiac event on the Outlaw Country Cruise is about right … and that's just how he did it."

Nixon, whose real name is Neill Kirby McMillan Jr., was known for his celebrity spoofs like hit songs "Elvis is Everywhere," "Don Henley Must Die" and "Debbie Gibson Is Pregnant With My Two-Headed Love Child."

"Since Elvis is everywhere, we know he was waiting for him in the alley out back. Heaven help us all," said the statement.

In a 2017 interview posted by SiriusXM, Nixon said he was interested in music from a young age because "it's exciting, it's dangerous, and it makes the church people nervous." The music artist recorded several albums, both solo and with collaborators, and also became an actor.

"I'm a rabble-rouser who does humorous social commentary within a rock-and-roll setting," he said in a 1990 interview with The New York Times.

He also told the Times he came up with the name Mojo Nixon because "it's two words that shouldn't go together."

Nixon is survived by his wife Adaire McMillan and two sons, Rafe Cannonball McMillan and Ruben McMillan. He also had a granddaughter.

