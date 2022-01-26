Life Guard Imaging is a screening service that brings true awareness to annual health and wellness initiatives.

We take the guesswork out of healthcare by providing three-dimensional images for the internal organs of the torso. The data produced by our scanners provide information that can’t be captured through basic blood cultures. It aids in detecting abnormalities that could be developing into potentially harmful health issues.

Heart disease and cancer are two of the top causes of death in America and around the world. These silent killers are taking millions of lives every year because they show no symptoms until it’s too late. Our mission at Life Guard Imaging is to scan our patients annually through a long-term preventative program.

Our low radiation, high-resolution CT scanner creates 3D images of a patient’s internal organs, aiding in the detection of these deadly diseases before their first symptoms are felt. Early detection saves lives. For example, breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer in America, yet it has the highest survival rate. Why? Early detection through annual mammograms.

