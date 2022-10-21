Take Preventative Health Care Into Your Hands- Schedule End Of Year Procedures

The end of the year is coming up quickly, and your to-do list might grow longer by the day. Don't limit your list to holiday preparations, though. Your body deserves some well-deserved attention, too.
If you've met your health care deductible, every day between today and December 31 is your chance for some last-minute, significantly less-expensive self-care. Think screenings, scans, elective surgeries and more that you've been putting off.
Now is the perfect time to take preventative health care into your hands, and make appointments for those bigger procedures, too. Depending on your unique health needs, there are four specific types of procedures you can check off your list before New Year’s Eve.
What Is a Health Care Deductible?
Your health care deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket for medical expenses before your insurance kicks in and your insurance provider pays for your procedures.
For example, if you have a $2,000 health care deductible, you’re responsible for paying all your health and medical expenses until you reach that $2,000 mark. When you hit that mark, you’ve met your deductible. Your health insurance provider will now pay for a large portion of your health care costs.
By taking advantage of your after-deductible health insurance coverage, you can gain the most financial benefit while heading into the new year feeling on top of your whole health.
To learn if you've met your deductible, log in to your health insurance company and view your deductible status or you can call to confirm your deductible status. If you are enrolled in Medicare, visit mymedicare.gov and click on my deductible status from the Claims menu.
The 4 Types of Important Appointments to Schedule Before Year-End
Before December 31, consider scheduling these four types of procedures — your body, and your wallet, might thank you.
Elective Surgeries
After you’ve met your health care deductible many treatments, like elective surgeries, become much more affordable. If you’ve been putting off one of these procedures, now is the perfect time to schedule it.
- Anti-reflux surgery
- Back surgery
- Gallbladder surgery
- Hernia surgery
- Joint replacement surgery, like for hips or knees
- Ophthalmology or eye surgery
- Thyroid surgery
- Ulcer surgery
Other Elective Procedures and Appointments
With your deductible met, you can take advantage of health care appointments and elective procedures that may not have been high priority or top-of-mind for you earlier in the year. Because you deserve to feel healthy and well, consider scheduling:
- Acupuncture treatment
- Corticosteroid injections
- Diagnostic imaging
- Orthobiologic injections, like platelet-rich plasma (PRP), that promote healing
- Physical therapy
Screenings
Screenings are an important part of preventing a variety of illnesses, including different cancers. Depending on your age and existing health conditions, ask your doctor if you should schedule one of these screenings:
- Calcium-score (heart) screening
- Colonoscopy
- Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan
- Endoscopy
- Lung cancer screening
- Prostate screening
Women’s Care Procedures
Now’s the perfect time to schedule your annual mammogram and a pap smear, if you haven’t had one recently. Take advantage of other women’s health procedures that may be significantly less expensive, like:
- Hysterectomy
- Urogynecologic procedures, including for pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence
Where to Get Care You Can Count on, All Year Long
Check one or more of these procedures off your list at AdventHealth. We have comprehensive programs, technology, convenient services and locations to handle each of these procedures for you and many more.
We’re here to help heal what hurts and help you feel whole. Our compassionate health care teams want to help you feel healthy at every age and stage of life.
Take health into your hands today. To check one or more of these procedures off your to-do list, request an appointment with us.