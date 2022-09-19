A Culture of Innovation Moves Orthopedic Care Forward in Tampa Bay

At AdventHealth, our orthopedic care is backed by research, led by medical experts, elevated through innovation and grounded in state-of-the-art technology — all to help you feel whole.

Over the next 20 years, hip replacements are expected to grow by 147% and knee replacements by 673%, according to a study published by the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. With such exponential increases, AdventHealth is committed to continuing to provide high-quality care that never stops improving the outcomes for our patients.

From treatment of arthritis and total joint replacement to fracture and sports injury care, AdventHealth provides a full range of orthopedic care with some of the most advanced techniques and treatments available. Our care coordinators help you through your care journey.

Expanding Our Orthopedic Expertise with Technological Advancements

At AdventHealth, we’re reimagining health care and raising the bar for excellence. Our medical innovation is based on your whole-person health, from straightforward fixes to complex procedures. We constantly strive to develop and provide new procedures that help you feel your best more quickly and with minimal pain. Below are some of the leading-edge technologies our hospitals offer in orthopedic care.

Robotic-Assisted Surgery Systems

Our fellowship-trained joint replacement specialists offer the latest techniques and technologies in total hip, total knee, partial knee replacement and hip resurfacing surgery.

These techniques include robotic orthopedic surgery, which uses computer-assisted, three-dimensional planning and guidance tools that give surgeons the ability to develop a pre-operative plan for each patient, as well as optimize the fit of the implant during the surgery itself.

The orthopedic experts at AdventHealth use several robotic systems, like the Mako™, ROSA (Robotic Surgical Assistant) and OMNIBotics® robot, to improve patient outcomes.

Benefits of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Whether playing with your kids or grandkids, playing a sport you love or baking cookies, we want you to get back to doing what you love faster.

Minimally invasive procedures allow surgeons to help care for you with minimal incisions and can include a variety of benefits, such as:

Faster recovery time

Less pain and scarring

Less time in the hospital

Less risk of complications

Low risk of infections and other complications

Reduced blood loss

Surgery is stressful enough. We want to be sure that the care you receive with us focuses on your whole health. Minimally invasive surgeries and procedures allow your body to heal faster and comfortably while keeping your mind and spirit at ease.

What Does It Mean to Be a Center of Excellence?

In health care, a center of excellence (COE) accreditation is awarded to medical programs that treat complex medical conditions while meeting the most rigorous quality, safety and patient experience standards. To become a COE, a health care program must:

Be committed to providing the highest level of care to every patient every time

Conduct research that translates into improved treatment options and patient outcomes

Demonstrate quality differentiation of their services, equipment and technologies

Enact a culture of continuous improvement

Our hospitals hold a variety of accreditations and certifications denoting our commitment to quality care and outcomes for our patients.

We’re Moving Orthopedic Care Forward

To learn more about the orthopedic care we provide, visit FloridaOrthoExperts.com.