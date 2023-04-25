Man accused of impersonating a doctor; victims asked to come forward

A man in California is charged with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a license.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Stephan Gevorkian owns a clinic that conducts blood tests on patients and advises them on treatments for various conditions, including cancer.

An undercover investigator reportedly visited Pathways Medical in North Hollywood in November 2022.

"In the consultation, Gevorkian allegedly failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition," the district attorney's office stated.

Prosecutors claim Gevorkian has been practicing medicine without a license on thousands of individuals for several years.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said.

It's unclear whether Gevorkian's advice led to harmful outcomes that could have been prevented.

Prosecutors are asking people who may have been seen or treated by Gevorkian to come forward as soon as possible. They can call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213) 257-2465.

Gevorkian is expected in court May 24 for a preliminary hearing.

