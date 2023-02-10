Lost dog retraced her steps to her former shelter and rang their doorbell

In news that’ll warm your heart, a lost dog found her way back to the shelter that originally housed her. Bailey, a husky mix that was recently adopted from Texas’ Animal Rescue League of El Paso, went missing from her new home this January. Thankfully, the rescue dog’s pet parents contacted the shelter to let them know their dog had gone missing.

On Jan. 29, the shelter posted this message to help alert the community that she was missing.

“This beautiful girl — Bailey — has gotten loose in the area of Mesa and Sunland Park, on the west side. She is very friendly. If you spot her or find her, please call,” the rescue league posted on Facebook.

Several photos accompanied the post. Helpful citizens replied where they last saw her.

According to KFOX14, sightings started pouring in. However, little did the shelter know that Bailey would soon come to solve this problem herself.

In the early morning of Jan. 31, Bailey surprised everyone when she showed up at the Animal Rescue League of El Paso and rang the doorbell with her snout.

The surprising moment was caught on the shelter’s surveillance camera.

What adds to the surprise is that the two locations are 10 miles apart from each other. How Bailey found her way back remains a mystery, but she’s been reunited with her adopted family and is settling in at home again.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.