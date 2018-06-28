What not to bring to the Taylor Swift concert at Raymond James Stadium in August

Taylor Swift is bringing her Reputation Tour to Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2018 and there are a few items that are not allowed, according to Raymond James Stadium.

Raymond James Stadium tweeted out the notice on Thursday morning.

They will not allow fans to bring in lights, battery packs of any kind and signs larger than 11 x 17 inches.

So, if you were planning on bringing your phone battery backup to the show so that you can record as much video and take as many photos as possible, don't do it. This will save you a trip back to your car before the show. Make sure you have your phone completely charged before the show to make sure it doesn't die while you're enjoying the night with your fellow 'Swifties.'

For a list of additional prohibited items for Raymond James Stadium, go to https://t.co/E6WnAJVEqD. — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) June 28, 2018

Also, it's important to note that Raymond James Stadium has a clear bag policy in effect for all events held at the stadium. The bags must be a 1-12" x 6" x 12" or smaller clear plastic bag or a 1-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (or smaller), or a clutch that is no larger than 4.5" x 6.5".

For a full list of what is and isn't allowed at Raymond James Stadium, click here.